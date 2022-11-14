Missing Milton Keynes man found safe and well
He had been reported as missing yesterday morning
By Olga Norford
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
A man from Milton Keynes reported as missing has been found.
Benjamin, aged 43, was reported missing by police yesterday morning. He has been found safe and well.
Police wish to thank everyone who shared an appeal to find him.
> Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK.
Missing People is the only UK charity dedicated to reconnecting missing people and their loved ones offering support via a free, confidential Helpline on 116 000.