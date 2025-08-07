Missing Milton Keynes pensioner found within hour of police appeal
A 75-year-old man who went missing overnight has been found within an hour of police making an appeal for public help.
The man had not been seen by his family since 10pm on Wednesday August 6.
Police put out an appeal today (Thursday August 7) , saying they were concerned for his welfare and asked people to call 999 if they saw him.
Shortly afterwards they published an update, stating: “Kenneth was found today (7/8) and we would like to thank everyone that shared our appeal to find him.”
They have not revealed where the man was.