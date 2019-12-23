Missing person is found safe and well, say Milton Keynes police

A man who had been missing for four days has been found less than an hour after the Citizen published an appeal to find him.

Trevor Lancaster, 34, from Beanhill had not been seen since December 19 and police were becoming increasing concerned about his welfare.

Police appealed for information

The Citizen published their appeal on our website and Facebook page earlier this afternoon, asking for anyobdy with information about Mr Lancaster to call police immediately.

Half an hour later, Milton Keynes police posted on Twitter: "Trevor Lancaster, has been found safe and well. Many thanks to the public for their help."