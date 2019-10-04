Missing teenage boys could be in Milton Keynes

Two teenage boys who went missing from Derbyshire last week could be in the Milton Keynes area.

Leon Penman, 15, and Jesse Sanders, 17, were last seen in Swadlincote on Thursday, September 26, but have not returned home since.

Officers have revealed that Leon 5ft 4ins, while Jessie is 5ft 11ins. It is thought the teenagers could be in the Milton Keynes area.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "Officers are concerned for the safety of a pair of missing Swadlincote teenagers.

Anyone with information about the boys' whereabouts is asked to get in touch with Derbyshire Police by calling 101, quoting reference 1153-260919.