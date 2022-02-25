Missing teenager from Milton Keynes found 'safe and well'
The police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal
A Milton Keynes teenager reported missing yesterday has been found 'safe and well', Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (25 February).
Nathaniel Asempa, a 17-year-old from Milton Keynes, went missing on Wednesday (23 February).
He was last seen in the Central Milton Keynes area before being discovered last night.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "A boy who was reported missing from Milton Keynes on Wednesday has been located safe and well.
"Nathaniel Asempa was found overnight.
"We'd like to thank everyone for sharing our appeal to help locate him."