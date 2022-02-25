Missing teenager from Milton Keynes found 'safe and well'

A Milton Keynes teenager reported missing yesterday has been found 'safe and well', Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (25 February).

Nathaniel Asempa, a 17-year-old from Milton Keynes, went missing on Wednesday (23 February).

He was last seen in the Central Milton Keynes area before being discovered last night.

Nathaniel Asempa

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "A boy who was reported missing from Milton Keynes on Wednesday has been located safe and well.

"Nathaniel Asempa was found overnight.