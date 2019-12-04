Missing woman from Milton Keynes was held HOSTAGE before being found safe and well

A 23-year-old woman who was missing for more than a week has been found - and posted on social media that she was held hostage.

Police put out an appeal on Monday to find Jeanette Rowe, saying she had last been seen on November 26.

Jeanette Rowe

She had told friends and relatives she was going to London for the day but failed to return.

Yesterday friends announced on socail media that Jeanette had been found and is home.

Today Jeanette, who sells health and beauty products, put a post on Snapchat saying: "Thank you for the support and concern. I was held hostage."

She added: "Safe and sound."

A source told the Citizen: "Her family say she went through something quite awful but she is home nonetheless."

Police have thanked the public for their help.