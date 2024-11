Police have thanked members of the public who shared their appeal to find Naomi, who has been found safe and well

A missing woman, who was last seen in Central Milton Keynes Shopping Centre on Wednesday afternoon, has been found safe and well.

Naomi, 40, from Milton Keynes, went missing after last being seen in centre:mk at 1.30pm on November 20.

Police confirmed that she was found safe and well this morning (Friday).

The force thanked everyone who shared their appeal and helped to find Naomi.