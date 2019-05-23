Miyla, 10, is the Queen of fundraising in Milton Keynes

A 10-year-old disabled girl whose mission is to help people less fortunate than herself is organising a huge charity evening for local heroes.

Miyla Avery-Hawkins from Beanhill is visually impaired and has learning difficulties.

Amazing Miyla with her award

But with the help of her family, she has raised more than £2,500 for city charities over the past two years.

Her nan Avonne said: “Miyla comes up with all the ideas herself. I’m like her full-time personal secretary helping her organise her events.”

Miyla’s first venture was appealing for shoes to send to people in poverty-stricken Zimbabwe and Ghana.

During the past two years she has amassed around 4,000 pairs to be shipped out by volunteers.

Miyla

Between sorting shoes, Miyla spends most weekends running teddy tombola stalls at fetes to raise funds for other charities, including MK’s neonatal unit that nursed her as a baby.

It was during a visit to hospital for one of her own check-ups that the Barleyhurst school pupil spotted a notice about the new cancer centre appeal.

“She immediately said: ‘Nan, I want to help. Let’s hold a big thing for them’,” said Avonne.

“We came up with the idea of getting people to nominate local heroes and rewarding them

at a black tie event. We hope it will raise lots of money for the cancer centre.”

Tickets are on sale this week for the local heroes black tie event, which will be held at Tattenhoe Pavilion on June 22.

But first people are asked to nominate people they would like to receive a hero’s award.

This could be a teacher, a mentor, a family member or neighbour, a sportsperson or any other inspirational person.

Details of how to nominate are on Miyla’s special Facebook page called Miyla Shoe Fest/Quest for Shoes. Or people can email details to miyla3@hotmail.co.uk.

Inspire All, formerly Hertsmere Leisure, have donated the premises for free, and Miyla’s family have organised a hot and cold buffet, live music, a fire show and activities including giant Jenga.

The evening is suitable for families. Tickets are £35 for adults and £18 for under 18s. Group discounts are available.