MK Apprenticeship Awards

Rebecca Arnott won last year's Peterborough Apprentice of the Year award

Nominations are open for the Citizen’s inaugural event, which recognises the best new talent in the region, and the businesses that nurture it..

We have extended the nomination deadline until July 31 to ensure your apprentices, mentors and firms are given the recognition they truly deserve after two of the toughest years in business.

Judges will be scrutinising all the entries from a range of companies of all sizes.

The awards ceremony will be held in September but you only have until the end of this month to get your entries in, before a judging panel selects the region’s top performers in a range of categories.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones.

There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers. A regional apprentice of the year will also be selected.

The Milton Keynes Citizen would like to thank Headline Sponsor East Midlands Appprenticeship Ambassador Network working in association with The Milton Keynes Citizen and National World Publishing Events. This event will pay tribute to the wide diversity of careers and skill levels apprenticeships offer, as well as heralding the role employers play in producing the next generation of skilled talent.

Our grateful thanks also go to Associate Sponsor PJ Care, as well as sponsors the University of Bedfordshire, MK College Group, Aero Tech Laboratories and Lucid Support.

These awards are also supported by the Milton Keynes Chamber.

Categories available to enter are:

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Regional Apprentice of the Year

Large Employer of the Year

Rising Star

Level 2/3 Apprentice of the Year

SME Employer of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Award

Business and Law Apprentice of the Year

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Hair and Beauty Apprentice of the Year

Engineering & Manufacturing/Construction Apprentice of the Year

Hospitality Apprentice of the Year

Digital or IT Apprentice of the Year

Damien Lucas, editor of the Milton Keynes Citizen, said: “We’re very proud of the amazing and resilient businesses in and around Milton Keynes and we want to honour them and their up and coming talent.

“Apprenticeships are now available in almost every business sector, from traditional trades to health and the public sector, and are a crucial route into work and training for tens of thousands of people every year.

“They are also open to all ages, which make them a versatile, popular choice with outstanding prospects.

“We’re looking for nominations from traditional apprentice sectors, modern apprentices, graduate apprentices, training providers and firms who know that their apprentice mentoring team is one of the best.

“Nominations are invited from any apprentice or business in and around Milton Keynes – best of luck to everyone.

“Submitting an entry is easy, simply follow the link below to find out all you need to know.”

Fuller details of each category and the entry requirements are at www.mkapprenticeshipawards.co.uk