MK based TV chef Nadiya Hussain gets behind Magic Breakfast to help feed hungry school children

TV chef Nadiya Hussain is among the famous faces joining children’s charity, Magic Breakfast, to encourage people to host a special breakfast party to help feed hungry school children.

The Great Big Breakfast event takes place next month with Milton Keynes based Nadiya leading from the front.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off winner and mum-of-three, said: “As a busy working mum, breakfast times can be quite chaotic in our house, but it is such an important meal as it sets us all up for the day.

Nadiya Hussain. photo: Chris Terry

“The thought of so many children arriving to school hungry is really upsetting, which is why I’m getting behind Magic Breakfast’s Great Big Breakfast event this April. Please get involved if you can and host a special breakfast party for friends, family workmates or bring your community together and invite your neighbours. For a small donation of £3 each they can feed a child a healthy, nutritious breakfast for two school weeks. How incredible is that.”

Nadiya will be joined by actors Russell Tovey and Larry Lamb and fellow TV chef Shivi Ramoutar in supporting the Great Big Breakfast and calling on the public to join in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

> Just visit the charity website here to sign up.

Registration is free although there is a suggested £3 donation and everyone who registers will receive an emailed info pack. You can invite friends, family or even work colleagues to unite for a special breakfast between April 17-30 and ask them for a minimum £3 donation to attend.

Actor Larry Lamb is also taking part