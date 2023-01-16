Milton Keynes BMX Racing Club have set their sights on top-level success in 2023, naming 17 riders for their elite MK Evolution squad.

The team, which will represent the city in the prestigious British Cycling National BMX Series, features a mix of experienced and up-and-coming riders aged from eight to 47.

Led by coach Glyn Cartwright, the UK’s number-two rider in the men’s 45 to 49 cruiser class, MK Evolution will be looking to build on a strong 2022 season that saw the team finish 19th overall.

MK BMX Racing is one of the county's longest established clubs

Eleven of the team will also proudly don the Team GB jersey at August’s BMX World Championships in Glasgow this summer.

With the cost of a national series campaign running into thousands of pounds, the club are looking for local sponsors to help with entry fees, travel and equipment.

“With such a talented team competing in the national series and a fast-growing membership at club level, this is going to be another great year for BMX in Milton Keynes, one filled with fun and determination.”

A spokesman for the club added: “BMX racing is a fantastic sport, getting kids and adults active, showing the value of hard work, and teaching how to win and lose with grace.

MK BMX Racing is looking for sponsors to help meet costs for the forthcoming season

“Everyone in the city can be really proud of all our riders, and we’d love to have some more local businesses on board to help us keep racing throughout 2023.”

Anyone interested in supporting the team this season should contact the club at [email protected]

The full list of riders joining MK Evolution for 2023 includes: Noah Bagwell, Glyn Cartwright, Hayden Cartwright, Darren Clarke, Barney Devereux, Jono Harradine, Jamie Hayward, Grace Hudak, Lucas Laurie, Chris Millar, Luke Morris, Danny Pattinson, Oliver Taylor, Neil Terblanche, Ollie Terblanche, Joseph Watson and Dylan Willis.

The eight-race national series begins at Cyclopark in Kent on April 1.