MK Chorale to stage 'electrifying' performance of Handel's Messiah in Milton Keynes

A choir formed almost half a century ago is staging an ambitious performance of Handel's Messiah before Christmas.

MK Chorale was founded by the esteemed conductor Hilary Davan Wetton in 1974.

It is one of the leading choral ensembles in the Milton Keynes area, making an important contribution to the musical and cultural life of the city.

MK Chorale

The performance of Messiah will be at 5pm on December 5 at The Venue MK and will raise money for Willen Hospice. It will feature soloists from the Royal Academy of Music and a group of young singers from MK Youth Choir.

A live orchestra will accompany the singers and the performance is expected to be electrifying, said a spokesman,

Tickets (£15 for adults, £5 for children) are available online here.

MK Chorale is a registered charity and receives no financial support from public funds. In order to continue their contribution to the musical life of Milton Keynes, they have to rely on membership fees and donations to pay for rehearsal spaces and other costs.

Despite this they stage ambitious performances, often accompanied by professional soloists and live orchestras. They also offer a conducting scholarship annually to support the next generation of young musicians to continue the tradition.

There are four concerts each year and an annual workshop, which is known as a ‘Come and Sing’ event. Concerts range from the small scale, with organ or piano accompaniment, to the large scale with full orchestra in Milton Keynes Theatre.

The programmes of music cover both the sacred and the secular across the full spectrum of the classical choral repertoire. Past performances include Rossini - Petite Messe Solennelle, Brahms - Ein Deutches Requiem, Rutter - Magnificat, Gjeilo - Sunrise Mass and Will Todd’s Mass in Blue.

The choir is now conducted by Mark Jordan who has extensive experience of working with amateur singers and is also a well-respected conducting tutor for both the Association of British Choral Directors and the organisation, Sing for Pleasure.

Patron is Jean Rigby, a long-time principal with English National Opera, Glyndebourne and the Royal Opera House.

MK Chorale describes itself as a friendly group firmly rooted in the choral tradition, comprising people of all ages and from all walks of life with a shared passion for excellent singing. New members are always welcome. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings from 7.30pm during term time in the centre of Milton Keynes at Christ the Cornerstone Church, opposite the main shopping centre

There are also regular open rehearsals that anyone can attend and the next one is on February 8 2022.

The next major large project is ‘Crowning Glory’ at Milton Keynes Theatre to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. This will take place on the weekend of the Jubilee on 5 June 2022 at 7.30pm and will again feature professional singers and an orchestra.