MK Connect bus users face waits of 30 minutes or more for transport in Milton Keynes, claim councillors

People using the MK Connect transport service are being forced to wait more than 30 minutes for their ride at times, Conservative councilors have complained.

New data provided to the council this week shows waiting times have increased by 10%.

The Conservatives say more needs to be done to make the service reliable, adding that it can be difficult to dependably use if you’re someone trying to get to work on time or children making their way to school.

MK Connect was launched in April last year

MK Connect was originally launched in April 2021 to provide public transport services for residents after subsidised bus routes were cut by the then Labour-led council.

The 'demand responsive' service was described as an accessible, innovative public transport option for residents who aren’t served by a bus route, or when other choices like cycling might not be appropriate.

It is the biggest project of its kind in the UK.

When people are ready to go, they can book a journey from their phone, tablet, computer, or by calling the contact centre. They are picked up when a vehicle becomes available and dropped off at or near your destination.

But the Tories say MK Connect has faced challenges over the time it takes to pick users up, issues with accessibility and problems with the distance from drop-off points to the actual location.

And with waiting times on the increase, they say residents in public transport blackspots are left with the reality of choosing between calling a taxi or waiting 30 or more minutes to get to their location.

Cllr Saleena Raja, the Conservatives Transport Spokesperson, said: “Last year, the Labour Council took an unnecessary decision to cut subsidised bus routes in Milton Keynes. The knock-on effect of this decision was and the quality of public transport in MK is suffering."

She added: "DRT can be a useful service is managed correctly but with 30+ minute waiting times, residents cannot reliably use this service to travel with.