MK Food Bank Logo Challenge

We’re challenging businesses and community groups to get creative and create a large-scale mural of their logo or name out of essential food items. Take photos from above that you can use to promote your organisation, and we’ll collect the food – a real win-win!

Create your logo from Monday 25th March until Friday 5th April – it can be as big and imaginative as you like. Don’t worry if you don’t have a logo – you can write your name or create a picture relevant to you. Have a look at some ideas and colour inspiration here: Logo Challenge - MK Food Bank

Last year due to an increasing demand for Food Parcels we created a Guinness World Records breaking event called MK Can, calling on our supporters in Milton Keynes to help break the longest line of food cans in the world, in Campbell Park. The success was clear to see and we generated over 102,447 food items but due to a very busy winter, most of the cans from the MK Can event in October have already been distributed. To restock our shelves, we’re hoping to collect another 102,000 food items from the Logo Challenge. And, once again, we’re enlisting the help of the whole of Milton Keynes - businesses, schools, local councils and community groups can all sign up to take part.

MK Food Bank team create their Logo in food!