MK Gallery is Fantastic for Families – having won The Inclusive Practice in the Arts (IPA) 2021-2022 award – for the second year running.

Last year the team won the award for Best Family Arts Activity for its Sensory Boxes programme, which was developed in response to lockdowns as a remote creative offer for families. This year it won the award in the same category for its Toddle and Child Sensory Tour programme.

Advertisement

The Sensory Tours are designed for both toddlers, and children with additional and complex support needs, who may otherwise have difficulty accessing the content of the exhibitions.

MK Gallery is proud to have a national Award for Inclusive Practise in Art

They take children and families go on a journey through the exhibition spaces and are transported to another world through storytelling, music, curious object handling, intriguing smells and costume. The galleries are transformed into animated spaces, and artworks are explored and activated in a playful language that is accessible to all.

Running throughout the year, the Tours have bespoke content designed in response to the gallery’s changing exhibitions programme. They are designed and led by Associate Artist Julia Collar (of Collar and Cuffs), who, independently, won the award for Audience Impact and Innovation for her Toddington Village Sensory trails.

Advertisement

Sophie Bennett, Producer, Public Programmes (Inclusion) MK Gallery, said: “We are thrilled to receive national recognition for our Inclusive Practice in the Arts programme once again. Sensory Tours offer families a unique experience – they break down barriers by inviting people into spaces that they may not ordinarily feel are for them.

“Our Sensory Tours would not be possible without Julia Collar, and we are so proud that she won independently in her category as well. Special thanks also go to our Learning Scouts, Sarah Hunt and Constance McCaffrey, who support families throughout the tours and enhance their experiences.

Advertisement

‘Recently we’ve been able to extend our tour programme to working with national charity VICTA, who support children who are blind or partially sighted, which has been particularly special.”