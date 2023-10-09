MK Lightning fan pops the question to his girlfriend in front of 2,500 people at Planet Ice in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ice hockey fan dreamed up the perfect way to pop the question to his girlfriend, in front of 2,500 fellow MK Lightning fans.

Scott Jones, who is a sponsor for the team, met Megan Knight at the rink 18 months ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’re both crazy about ice hockey and support MK Lightning. We were sitting together in the same area, got talking and things went from there,” said the 40-year-old.

Scott Jones took Megan Knight by surprise when he proposed to her at the start of an MK Lightning ice hockey game

The couple, who have five children between them from previous relationships, moved in together at their Broughton home a year ago. And soon Scott began thinking of ways to make the perfect marriage proposal.

"As we met through ice-hockey, I knew MK Lightning had to be involved. I came up with an idea, but it needed a bit of pre-planning,” he said.

Scott, who works for 123Internet digital marketing agency, asked the ice hockey bosses to help. Megan suspected nothing, he said, and the couple set off as normal on Saturday night to watch Lightning play Leeds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a sponsor, he is invited onto the pitch for the puck drop at the start of the game, with 38-year-old Megan accompanying him. Saturday was no exception, and Scott picked up the puck as normal.

Megan had no idea Scott was going to pop the question

"What Megan didn’t know what that it was a special puck that I’d had sawn in half. And a ring was inserted into the middle of it.”

Scott dropped down to one knee and popped the question – to the resounding cheers of the fans.

Meanwhile, Megan’s daughter Mollie, 20, held up a specially printed MK Lightning top saying ‘Marry Me Megan’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It worked! She said yes – and the atmosphere was amazing!” said Scott.

The proposal was the first to ever take place on the rink and it was captured online via the live stream.

Afterwards the happy couple sat down to watch MKL beat Leeds and joined the team for a winning photo at the end of the game.

Now they are working on wedding plans, which will “very probably” have an ice hockey link, said Scott.