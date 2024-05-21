MK Mayor launches Year of Cycling with community flower ride
The Mayor said: “As well as being environmentally sustainable and good for our health, cycling is fun. I’m planning to cycle to as many civic appointments as I can this year. I want to encourage more children to cycle to school and more women to cycle too.”
This follows recent MK travel survey reports showing 1,100 Year 7 children are driven less than two miles to school and women feel less safe cycling on the Redways than men.
“I feel like I am an ordinary person who has discovered the benefits of cycling, which I do whenever I can, and I want others to enjoy it too, especially those we see less of on the Redways.”
Cllr Jenny Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet Member for Public Realm, outlined plans for increasing the number of women and children cycling on the Redways. She said: “The Mayor has won my heart by launching this Year of Cycling. I am looking forward to cycling the Redways with her.”
More information here: http://www.citizensmk.org.uk/2024/04/22/mayors-celebration-cycle-ride-through-cmk/.