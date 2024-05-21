MK Mayor launches Year of Cycling with community flower ride

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MK’s new Mayor Marie Bradburn led a community ride through CMK to launch a ‘Year of Cycling’ for Milton Keynes. 45 cyclists adorned themselves in flowers to celebrate her spring theme.

The Mayor said: “As well as being environmentally sustainable and good for our health, cycling is fun. I’m planning to cycle to as many civic appointments as I can this year. I want to encourage more children to cycle to school and more women to cycle too.”

This follows recent MK travel survey reports showing 1,100 Year 7 children are driven less than two miles to school and women feel less safe cycling on the Redways than men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I feel like I am an ordinary person who has discovered the benefits of cycling, which I do whenever I can, and I want others to enjoy it too, especially those we see less of on the Redways.”

Mayor leads cyclists from Station Square

Cllr Jenny Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet Member for Public Realm, outlined plans for increasing the number of women and children cycling on the Redways. She said: “The Mayor has won my heart by launching this Year of Cycling. I am looking forward to cycling the Redways with her.”