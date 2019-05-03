MK’s Midnight Moo has gone to Specsavers

Willen Hospice has again joined forces with Specsavers MiltonKeynes for this year’s MK Midnight Moo, which takes place on

Saturday, July 13.

MPMC specsavers

With less than three months to go, organisers are appealing to local ladies to sign up and join them to walk the 10 mile Moo, or shorter

Half Moo route, on what it the charity’s biggest night of the year.

Specsavers have again sponsored this year’s bespoke Moo vests, which will be worn by approximately 1,000 women during their walk.

The neon-green vests go perfectly with this year’s disco theme.

Ladies are encouraged to join in the party vibe and accessorise their outfits to bring even more fun to the midnight walk. Think big

hairdos, flares, legwarmers and disco glamour.

Steve Moore, director of Specsavers Milton Keynes, said: “It is great to link up once again with Willen Hospice for our third

year supporting the MK Midnight Moo. As a local business it is important that we support local causes in our community wherever

we can.

“Willen Hospice provides exceptional care to our local community so it gives us great pride to partner up for this event.

“There’s such a fantastic atmosphere on the night.

“We’re very much looking forward to being there again with some fab goodies and giveaways for the walkers. ”

Tracey Jago, Willen Hospice events manager, said: “We have a fantastic working relationship with Specsavers Milton Keynes and we

are delighted to have them as our main sponsors again. Not only do they sponsor our vests - their shops in centre:mk and Newport

Pagnell are perfect locations for us to arrange as pick up points for ladies to collect their packs.”

The MK Midnight Moo is a flagship event for Willen Hospice, helping raise funds to enable the charity to continue its specialist care for

patients and their families living in and around Milton Keynes.

Last year it raised £120,000 towards the £4.7 million needed.