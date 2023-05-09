News you can trust since 1981
MK SNAP learners enjoy coronation celebrations in Milton Keynes

There was food, games and dancing

By Sally Murrer
Published 9th May 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 18:05 BST

Coronation celebrations were a royal hit with MK SNAP, the city’s leading education and work preparation centre for people with learning disabilities.

The decorations, entertainment, games including bingo, dancing and food provided an exciting and happy event to mark the historic occasion for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

MK SNAP is an award-winning local charity offering professional support, training, education, life skills, work and opportunities for individuals aged 18 plus with learning difficulties.

Simon enjoyed being a King for the day
Simon enjoyed being a King for the day
The learners had a great time
The learners had a great time
Related topics:Milton KeynesCoronationCharles III