Coronation celebrations were a royal hit with MK SNAP, the city’s leading education and work preparation centre for people with learning disabilities.

The decorations, entertainment, games including bingo, dancing and food provided an exciting and happy event to mark the historic occasion for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

MK SNAP is an award-winning local charity offering professional support, training, education, life skills, work and opportunities for individuals aged 18 plus with learning difficulties.

Simon enjoyed being a King for the day