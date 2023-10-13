News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

MK student creates big new entertainment company

Aura Artists Agency, started by 21-year-old student Amelia Elborough, are the hottest addition to the entertainment industry. They are ready to take the industry by storm with a dynamic and diverse range of electrifying performances.
By Amelia ElboroughContributor
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As the entertainment world rekindles the spark of live shows, Aura Artists Agency emerges as a blazing beacon, offering a mesmerising selection of talents for events and occasions that crave the extraordinary.

Aura are more than just an agency; they promise sheer excitement. Their roster boasts an array of fire performers whose daring feats, pyrotechnic displays, and exquisite choreography promise to enthral audiences and ignite the senses.

Whether you're planning a corporate gala, a high-energy nightclub event, a sizzling music festival, a grand opening, or a private celebration that deserves a touch of the extraordinary, Aura has you covered. All of their artists specialise in providing tailor-made performances that elevate the ambience and make every moment unforgettable.

Fire performing heating up an eventFire performing heating up an event
Fire performing heating up an event
Most Popular

At the heart of our agency is a passion for creativity and a commitment to the art. Their performers are not just entertainers; they are artists who infuse every act with imagination and originality. Through their talents, they bring imaginations to life, ensuring that each performance is a unique masterpiece.

“I created Aura to be a trailblazing performance agency that redefines entertainment with daring fire performers, tailor-made acts, and a commitment to excellence.

"I have a deep passion for artistry and an unwavering commitment to safety, I set to make every event unforgettable.” - Amelia Elborough (owner of Aura Artists Agency).

Unleash the extraordinary with Aura Artists Agency. For booking and inquiries, please visit their website at www.auraartistsagency.com or contact via email at [email protected].