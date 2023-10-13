MK student creates big new entertainment company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the entertainment world rekindles the spark of live shows, Aura Artists Agency emerges as a blazing beacon, offering a mesmerising selection of talents for events and occasions that crave the extraordinary.

Aura are more than just an agency; they promise sheer excitement. Their roster boasts an array of fire performers whose daring feats, pyrotechnic displays, and exquisite choreography promise to enthral audiences and ignite the senses.

Whether you're planning a corporate gala, a high-energy nightclub event, a sizzling music festival, a grand opening, or a private celebration that deserves a touch of the extraordinary, Aura has you covered. All of their artists specialise in providing tailor-made performances that elevate the ambience and make every moment unforgettable.

At the heart of our agency is a passion for creativity and a commitment to the art. Their performers are not just entertainers; they are artists who infuse every act with imagination and originality. Through their talents, they bring imaginations to life, ensuring that each performance is a unique masterpiece.

“I created Aura to be a trailblazing performance agency that redefines entertainment with daring fire performers, tailor-made acts, and a commitment to excellence.

"I have a deep passion for artistry and an unwavering commitment to safety, I set to make every event unforgettable.” - Amelia Elborough (owner of Aura Artists Agency).