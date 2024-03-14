Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A city centre bar is offering people the chance for a tasty eggs-change over Easter.

Revolución de Cuba is giving away free cocktails to people who bring them a chocolate egg, which they will then donate to local food banks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The complimentary drinks are made using Mozart Chocolate Liqueur. Called Bounty Rumtini cocktails, they are a mouth-watering blend of creamy handcrafted the liqueur paired with Malibu coconut rum.

Milton Keynes’ Revolución de Cuba is offering free cocktails in exchange for chocolate eggs

All donated Easter eggs will be distributed to local food banks within The Trussell Trust network , ensuring families who would otherwise go without get to enjoy Easter.

The appeal runs until Saturday March 23.

Revolución de Cuba is also hosting Cuban ‘Egg-splorer’ hunts during Easter weekend and people are urged to look out for hidden vouchers surrounding the Savoy Crescent venue to win a prize.

Clues will be shared on social media - offering the most eagle-eyed egg-splorers the chance to win free Mozart Chocolate Cream liqueur shots, shot boards or Bounty Rumtini cocktails.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revolución de Cuba spokesperson Alex McMillan said: “The Easter weekend is a special time to spend with friends and family. We hope that our ‘eggs-change’ campaign with The Trussell Trust charity will spread joy and kindness amongst our local communities in the run up to Easter - shining a spotlight on Cuban kindness and hopefully putting smiles on lots and lots of little faces.

“We’re also going to be hosting some fabulously fun Easter events, which are sure to help make for a most fantastic bank holiday fiesta for everyone.”