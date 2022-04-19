Mobile fish and chip van in Milton Keynes voted among the best in UK

The annual winners list has just been released after awards judges from Fry Magazine spent eight months conducting taste tests across the UK to come up with the 50 best takeaways.

Howe & Co, a company based in Little Horwood, are firmly on the list with their Van 22, which serves Milton Keynes.

Mystery diners arrived unannounced and sampled thousands of portions of fish and chips for the awards. They judged the establishments not only on taste but on cleanliness, staff knowledge, professionalism and social media presence.

Howes & Co fish and chips are among the best in the UK

In order to place on the coveted list, takeaways needed a benchmark score of 96 per cent or over out of 100.

Reece Head, the competition organiser, said: "We're so pleased to announce this year's winners. The awards recognise and celebrate the hard work, passion and dedication that these operators put into running their businesses.

"It's been a tough couple of years for the industry, in particular for restaurants that have had to deal with closures, but operators continued to adapt, motivate their workforce and invest in new equipment and systems that have seen them come out the other side stronger and in a better position.

"Our 50 Best Takeaway and 10 Best Restaurant winners really do represent the best in the business and they continue to showcase fish and chips as a high quality, value for money meal."

Howes & Co fish and chip van