A model recreation of Milton Keynes Central railway station by music producer turned railway modeller Pete Waterman OBE is set to feature as part of a rail event in Derby next month.

The layout is set to be included as part of The Greatest Gathering, a sold out event described as the world’s largest-ever gathering of historic and modern trains and rail-related exhibits.

Waterman’s work, the Making Tracks 3 layout, is part of the Model Railway Village at the exhibition, taking place from August 1 to 3 at the Litchurch Lane Works.

It is a 64 feet long 00-gauge recreation of Milton Keynes Central railway station and is one of many miniature layouts on show.

“We’re delighted to be bringing Making Tracks 3 to The Greatest Gathering,” said Waterman.

“Everyone is talking about the event and it’s fantastic that the railway modelling world will be part of the celebrations.

“Whether you’re a seasoned modeller or someone looking to get involved, I’d encourage you to head over to the Model Railway Village.

“It’s a great hobby, incredibly rewarding and a great way to capture the very essence of our railways - that has so captivated the hearts and minds of the British public for the last 200 years.”

Other model layouts set to feature at the event are Mick Bryan’s Deadmans Lane, which is based on Derby, Eric French’s London Underground layout at Harefield Road and Key Model World’s own Twelve Trees junction.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Pete Waterman and his Making Tracks 3 layout to Derby for The Greatest Gathering,” said Andy Butters, managing director of Derby Litchurch Lane Works at Alstom.

“The Model Railway Village is a celebration of craftsmanship, creativity and community, and by ensuring the modelling community is at the heart of our event, we are paying fitting tribute to the heritage of British rail and providing a wonderful way to inspire the next generation of railway engineers and enthusiasts.”

The three-day event is part of the festivities for Railway 200, a year-long celebration of the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway on September 27 1825 - a journey which gave birth to the modern railway.

