Modern six-bed house goes on the market in 'desirable' area of Milton Keynes for just £375,000

The six bedrooms are all a ‘fantastic size’, say estate agents

A large six-bedroom home in MK has gone on the market for a bargain £375,000.

The property is on Kingsmead, which is between Westcroft and Oxley Park, and it is right opposite a children’s play park.

Set over three floors, it has a large lounge, kitchen, downstairs cloakroom, a large store room back garden and a family bathroom that is “the size of a bedroom”, according to the estate agents EweMove.

The bedrooms are all double and described a a “fabulous size”.

The garage of the house has been converted to a large reception room, while the second floor large spans from front to back of the property and boasts a Juliet balcony.

The property, which is advertised on Rightmove, would require a £37,500 deposit and monthly mortgage repayments would be £2,128.

