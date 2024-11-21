Monster energy drink can could hold vital clue to wherabouts of missing Milton Keynes dad Tom Roche

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An empty Monster energy drink can has provided the first in the baffling mystery of missing dad-of-five Tom Roche.

The can has been found near bushes in Milton Keynes and forensic tests have showed it has Tom’s DNA on it, meaning he drank from it.

Police got the 26-year-old’s DNA profile from his toothbrush and the can was a perfect match.

It was found in Weasel Lane at the Buckingham Road end of Bletchley, and could indicate the route Tom took after he disappeared home his home in Chester Close, just over a mile away, in the middle of the night almost seven weeks ago.

Have you seen missing Tom Roche? Please call 999 if you spot him

The young dad had popped out of his flat, saying he was going to smoke a cigarette, leaving his partner Casey and five children aged one, three, four, five and seven all in bed inside.

That was at around 12:30am on Sunday October 6 and Tom has not been seen since, much to the despair of the family. and his pining children.

He left behind his phone, his bank card and his passport and took no clothes or cash with him, they say.

But they are convinced he is still alive and somehow managing to survive sleeping rough, possibly in Northamptonshire, where there have been unconfirmed sightings of him in the Corby and Daventry areas. Tom’s twin brother Reece lives in Rhode, but there have been no sightings there.

These are the drinks that Tom cannot do without

Tom’s mum, dad and five siblings believe he may have vanished because he was confused or concussed, following a fall from his bicycle which resulted in a blow to his head just days before.

"If Tom were deceased, we feel his body would have been found by now,” said his older sister Carly. “Police have carried out exhausted searches locally and we as a family have also searched continously in woods and fields.”

"Only this morning my mum and I went to Westcroft because someone said there was a homeless guy begging there who looked like Tom. It wasn’t Tom, but I gave him food and a hot water bottle.”

Carly describes her brother as a “survivor” and an introverted loner who regularly walks miles in the countryside and would be capable of surviving outdoors alone, fishing and hunting for food.

But one thing he could never go without is his Monster energy drinks, particularly the orginal flavour ones in the black and green cans.

She is asking people to look out for the empty cans appearing in sheds, garages, or outbuildings - all places where Tom coudl be seeking shelter as the weather gets colder.

Meanwhile the family is turning to psychics and spiritual mediums in a bid to get some answers.

"So far they’ve all said Tom is still alive and trying to clear his head,” said Carly. “We have to believe that. We have to believe that he will be found in time for all the family birthdays coming up in December and in time to spend Christmas with his children. We can’t give up hope.”

Any sightings of Tom should be reported to police on 999, quoting reference 43240480455.

Meanwhile, pleae print out and display his missing poster in your area through the link here.

