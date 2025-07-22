Months of roadworks affecting Milton Keynes town proves death knell for popular High Street shop

A much-loved pet shop has been forced to close down, with the owners blaming almost two years of constant roadworks at the entrance to the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All-dis Pet Malarkey announced the closure of its Newport Pagnell store this month on social media.

They said the roadworks on the A509, which have so far been going on for 20 months, have had a “massive impact” on trade for them and many other small business in the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the closures had been for a few weeks, we may have been able to ride it out, but it's been months and months now. Footfall has dropped and the less people that come in, the less money there is to replenish the stock,” said a spokesperson, who thanked customers for their support over the years.

Roadworks have disrupted the A509 near Newport Pagnell for almost two years now

They added: “It has been a tough few years with many outside influences helping us on our way, starting with Covid, when a massive chunk of our profit went on fuel to deliver to our customers… Added to that the current economic situation and the slapping we had from Rachel Reeves, we decided to cut our losses.

"We tried, but we have decided that in the interests of our own sanity, it's time to call it a day... We are not looking at our closure as defeat or failure, it's more like self preservation”

Meanwhile, the owners’ other store, Prime Pet Supplies in Wolverton will remain open and customers can contact them on 01908 322262.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Citizen reported earlier this month how the end was finally in sight for the A609 road closure and it should be open in time for the new school term in September.

All-dis Pet Malarkey has closed down in Newport Pagnell but its Wolverton shop is still open

The road was closed in September 2023 from the junction with Newport Pagnell to the Tickford Roundabout (A422) – a much-used route to M1 Junction 14.

The closure was to allow infrastructure to be built for the major MK East Strategic Urban Extension development of 5,000 new homes.

Originally developers said it would last for a year but the September 2024 deadline came and went with no explanation to frustrated motorists.