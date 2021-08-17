Moo Weekender raises £50,000 for Milton Keynes charity

Around 500 volunteers have so far raised £50,000 for Willen Hospice by stepping out in neon 80s gear to take part in the Moo Weekender.

The event, held at the start of August, combined the charity’s popular Midnight Moo and Midday Moo fundraiser which takes place each year to support the vital care the hospice provides.

Tracey Jago, events manager, said: “We just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in our Moo Weekender. It was exciting to get back together in person again, and your wonderful 80s themed outfits helped us celebrate our 40th anniversary in true retro style.

Runners and walkers donned neon 80s gear to take part in this year's Moo Weekender

"Thanks to Specsavers for supporting us as our headline sponsor, and to all of the other local organisations who made the event possible. I am also very grateful to our marshals and volunteers who lined the routes, cheering on the walkers, creating a fun atmosphere and handing out snacks and drinks to help them along the way."

Steve Moore, director at headline sponsors Specsavers MK, added: “This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of so many local people, and we are delighted to be part of such a worthy cause. Whether you walked in the middle of the night or braved sun and rain to complete the Midday Moo, you did it for Willen Hospice and your fundraising will make a difference to someone’s life”

Each participant was given a T-shirt and a finisher’s medal to mark the event.

During the pandemic, the Hospice has continued to care for its patients free of charge, whether at the hospice or in patients’ own homes. With only around a quarter of its financial support coming from the NHS, the bulk of the money needs to be raised privately. It takes £4.7million every year, or £9 a minute, to continue providing specialist, compassionate care to patients with life-limiting illnesses. Events like the Moo Weekender help to raise much-needed funds.

More than 500 people took part in the Moo Weekender to raise funds for Willen Hospice

See all the photographs on the Willen Hospice Milton Keynes Facebook page.