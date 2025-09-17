Moonshine brand seeks new licence for Milton Keynes shopping centre site

A specialist spirits company has applied for a new premises licence to operate from a promotional site in the heart of Milton Keynes.

O’Donnell Moonshine Ltd has lodged an application with Milton Keynes City Council in relation to Promotional Site 16, 24 Silbury Arcade.

The licence, if granted, would allow the retail sale of alcohol for off-site consumption.

The business is proposing to trade between 9.30am and 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm on Saturdays, and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

In addition to selling alcohol, the application states that small free samples would be offered to customers so they can try products before making a purchase.

The application has been submitted under the Licensing Act 2003, which requires businesses to seek permission from the local authority before selling alcohol. The process is designed to ensure licensing objectives are met, including the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance, and the protection of children from harm.

A record of the full application can be viewed at Milton Keynes City Council’s Civic Offices on Saxon Gate East during normal office hours.

You can view this and other planning applications on the Public Notice Portal.

Any responsible authority or member of the public can submit written representations on the application. These must be sent to the council’s Licensing Authority by 2 October 2025, clearly stating the grounds for objection or support.

The council has also reminded residents that it is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application. On conviction, this offence carries an unlimited fine.