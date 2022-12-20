More children in Milton Keynes getting enough exercise than before pandemic

More children in Milton Keynes met the recommended level of activity last year than they did before the pandemic, new figures show.

Sport England said the results of its Active Lives survey show a positive increase in children and young people in England taking up sports but added there is still "more to do".

Figures from Sport England's annual survey in schools across the country reveal 49% of children in Milton Keynes were classed as active – defined as doing an hour or more of activity per day – in the 2021-22 academic year.

It was up from 42% the year before, when Covid-19 restrictions heavily impacted children's sports and activities, and was also up from 46% in the pre-pandemic 2017-18 academic year.

Of the 210 children who responded 19% were classed as fairly active meaning they did between 30 minutes to an hour of activity per day – while 32% did less than half an hour.

The survey also showed 52% of children surveyed in Milton Keynes had volunteered to support sports and activities including being a sports leader, coaching, stewarding, and refereeing.

Nationally, 3.4 million children (47%) were classed as active, meaning levels of activity overall had recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The survey found 219,000 more children were now classified as active compared to the 2020-21 academic year (45%).

Tim Hollingsworth, Sport England chief executive, said: “This overall growth is positive but there’s more to do to help children and young people from all backgrounds enjoy the benefits of sport and physical activity."

The survey also found boys were 5% more likely to be active than girls, and children from less affluent families were found to be 10% less likely to be active/

Mr Hollingsworth added there is a "long way to go". He said: "That’s why we will advocate for children and young people, particularly those facing inequalities and less likely to take part in sport and physical activity, to be given a voice in decisions which affect their experiences to help ensure that those experiences are positive."