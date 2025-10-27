More dispersal orders issued across Milton Keynes to tackle anti-social behaviour

A map showing the area of Milton Keynes covered by an anti-social behaviour order issued by Thames Valley Police on the evening of Saturday October 25

More dispersal orders were issued across parts of Milton Keynes over the weekend in response to incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Section 34 dispersal order was enacted by police following reports of large groups of youths causing anti-social behaviour in the Furzton area.

The order, which was in force from 7.50pm on Saturday October 25 until 4am the following morning, covered housing estates in Furzton, Shenley Brook End, Emerson Valley and Shenley Lodge bounded by the A5, the H8 Standing Way, the V2 Tattenhoe Street and the H6 Childs Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Section 34 order gives police the power to disperse individuals or groups causing public order or nuisance, with anyone dispersed liable to arrest if they refuse to comply or return to the area while the order is still in force.

It is the second successive weekend that such orders have been used in Milton Keynes, after they were issued on October 18 in the Shenley Brook End, Westcroft, Emerson Valley and Shenley Lodge areas in response to a post on social media advertising a fake house party.

Earlier in the month Section 34 orders were also enacted in Bletchley on two separate occasions following incidents of affray in the Rickley Park area.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.