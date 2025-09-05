New figures from NHS England have shown that more elective operations were cancelled at the last minute by Milton Keynes University Hospital last year.

In the year to June, Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust cancelled 261 elective operations at the last minute for non-clinical reasons.

This was an increase on the 244 the previous year, and the 215 cancelled in the year to June 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationally, the numbers reached a record high with National Health Service providers across England cancelling 85,018 elective operations at the last minute in the recent year - an increase of seven per cent from the previous year.

At Milton Keynes University Hospital, 38 patients with cancelled operations were not treated within 28 days last year, a decrease on the 46 the previous year, and the 62 in the year before coronavirus.

Nationally, 19,106 patients were not treated within 28 days of their operation being cancelled in the past year - a requirement by the NHS of hospitals that cancel operations at the last minute.

Rory Deighton, acute and community care director at the NHS Confederation, said: "NHS leaders and their teams have been working incredibly hard to drive down waiting lists and good progress has been made.

"Unfortunately, however it is sometimes necessary to cancel a very small proportion of operations.

"Healthcare leaders know well the dismay this can cause to patients who can be left waiting in pain."

An NHS spokesperson said: "We fully recognise the impact any cancelled operation has for patients and NHS staff across the country are working hard to reduce waiting lists, with almost 1,500 more patients receiving treatment every day compared to last year, despite the knock-on effect from industrial action and a winter of record demand.

"But we know there is more to do to reduce disruption to care for patients and NHS teams are continuing to reform and improve services to help reduce waits, with both fewer cancellations between April and June compared to last year and more patients being seen within 28 days of a cancellation."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson added: "This Government is working to reverse more than a decade of neglect to our NHS, and despite unnecessary industrial action, we are making real progress.

"Waiting lists are down by more than a quarter of a million in just one year and we have delivered 4.9 million additional appointments, more than double the promised two million.

"Even though there are record numbers of people coming forward for treatment, we are getting on with the job of delivering for patients, with the lowest number of patients waiting more than 18 weeks for treatment in three years."

