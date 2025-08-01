New Government data has shown an increase in the number of homeless Milton Keynes children forced to live in temporary accommodation.

Figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government show that in the year to March 1,822 children across the city were forced to live in temporary homes.

This is an increase from a year earlier when 1,320 children were in the same position, which is classed as a form of homelessness.

Across England the number of children in temporary accommodation is the highest since records began in 1998.

In the year to March 169,050 were in that position, an increase on the previous year when the total stood at 151,630.

The data also shows that 193 households were classed by Milton Keynes City Council as being threatened with homelessness and owed a prevention duty.

This was an increase on the 167 a year earlier.

Of these households, 54 were headed by a single parent, while 40 were couples with dependent children.

Nationally, 37,610 households were assessed as being threatened with homelessness and owed a prevention duty, down 4.5 per cent on the same quarter in the previous year.

Director of campaigns and policy at Shelter Mairi MacRae added: "The figures are the devastating result of a severe shortage of social rent homes and inadequate levels of housing benefit that continue to trap families in homelessness.

"As an immediate relief for struggling families, the Government must unfreeze local housing allowance in the Autumn Budget, so it covers at least the bottom third of local rents.

"There is only one way to ensure everyone has access to a safe and secure home in the long run, and that’s social rent homes."

Minister for homelessness Rushanara Ali added: "Behind every homeless statistic is a person failed by the very system that is supposed to protect them.

"Reversing years of failure won’t happen overnight and I am determined to go further and faster to end the devastating crisis we inherited.

"We must dig deep to tackle the root causes of homelessness. That’s why we’ve announced a huge £39 billion investment to build hundreds of thousands of social and affordable homes over the next decade, alongside abolishing Section 21 no fault evictions and driving up standards to deliver safe and secure housing for all."

