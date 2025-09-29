More households hit by Universal Credit cap in Milton Keynes

More households have been hit by the Universal Credit cap in Milton Keynes as the new Work and Pensions Secretary refuses to rule out tougher eligibility rules.

New figures show that more households had their Universal Credit capped in May in Milton Keynes.

This comes just a few days after the new Work and Pensions Secretary refused to rule out tougher Universal Credit rules, saying welfare reform "is happening all the time".

The charity Disability Rights UK called on the Government "to stop making cuts to social security and public services".

More households in Milton Keynes had their Universal Credit capped in May, new figures show. Photo: Radar

Adding that the Universal Credit cap "is a brutal measure that punishes people".

New figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show 789 households in Milton Keynes had their Universal Credit benefit capped in May. The amount is up 8% from 730 in February.

Of those, 22% had up to £100 capped, 59% had between £100.01 and £500 capped and 18% had £500.01 or above capped.

Across Great Britain, 123,094 households were capped on Universal Credit in May. That’s up 7% from 114,629 in February, which aligned with the benefit's annual increase that took place in April.

It means 1.9% of working age households claiming Universal Credit had their benefits capped in May, a rise from 1.7% of households in February.

The monthly average cap amount went up from £255 in February to £256 in May.

Last week, new Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden didn’t rule out tightening eligibility for Universal Credit or ending health-related Universal Credit payments for claimants under 22-years-old.

Speaking to the BBC on Monday he said: "Look, I’m not ruling anything out. Welfare reform is really important.

"At the moment, this system is unhealthy for people and in the long run is pushing up the benefits bill because we’re not getting the help to people who could work."

Disability Rights UK policy lead Mikey Erhardt said: "Everyone wants our safety net to be there when we need it.

"The continued existence of benefit cap is a brutal measure that punishes people. It moves the focus away from the failure of successive governments to improve living standards."

He added the current cap on Universal Credit "risks thousands of disabled people being evicted from social housing and left homeless" as costs of living keeps rising.

James Taylor, director of strategy at disability equality charity Scope, said: "It’s important that the Government recognises that some disabled people will never work, and cutting support will only make it more difficult for those who want to work.

"At the very least the Government should wait till it knows the impact of its plans before acting."

The statistics also show 102,594 (83%) of capped households across Great Britain in May included children.

A Government spokesperson said: "Too many sick or disabled people are being left behind without the support they need to get back to health and into work.

"That’s why we’re getting on with the reform agenda, as part of our Plan for Change, shifting our focus from welfare to skills, opportunities, and supporting people into good, secure work, while always protecting those who need it most."