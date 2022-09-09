More Milton Keynes institutions commemorate "extraordinary" Queen Elizabeth II
More institutions in Milton Keynes have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death was confirmed yesterday evening (8 September).
Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle aged 96.
A host of local politicians have mourned the passing of Britain’s longest serving monarch, while flags at Milton Keynes City Council premises will fly at half mast until further notice.
The Open University has released its tribute to the late Queen, who granted the institution its Royal Charter in 1969 and visited the venue with the Duke of Edinburgh in 1979.
Most Popular
-
1
Historic church building and land in Milton Keynes goes up for grabs with guide price of just £30,000
-
2
Popular Chinese restaurant destroyed in fire that spread to surrounding flats on Milton Keynes estate
-
3
String of estates in Milton Keynes to receive major 'deep cleanse' and makeover
-
4
Armed police swarm part of town in Milton Keynes
-
5
Details of wanted man released by police investigating brutal stabbing in Milton Keynes
On her visit she was met by a crowd of 6,000 members of staff and their families and was given a tour of the campus by the then vice-chancellor, Lord Perry of Walton, visiting research laboratories and seeing demonstrations of the University’s specialist technology.
Professor Tim Blackman, vice-chancellor, said: “On behalf of The Open University, I wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.
“Her Majesty will be remembered as a figure of huge historical significance and one who has guided the country through the best and worst of times. All of us at The Open University, and beyond, owe her a huge debt for a lifetime of public service that has spanned so many significant moments and touched so many lives.
“Her Majesty was a passionate advocate for the power of education, as can be seen through her support of schemes such as the Queen’s Anniversary Prize and various endeavours over the years. Her visit to our Milton Keynes Campus in 1979, on our 10th anniversary, played a significant part in the development of The Open University, helping to gain further credibility for what was then still an educational experiment.
“We at The Open University will join now the Royal Family, the nation and the world in mourning the loss of an extraordinary monarch.”
The chief executive of Milton Keynes-based charity, Brain Tumour Research, Sue Farrington Smith also paid her respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
She said: “Being presented with the MBE by the Queen was one of the most special days of my life. It was a huge honour to have the work I have done and the work of the charity and its supporters given the royal seal of approval by the Queen herself. My memory of that day will last forever.”