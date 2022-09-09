More Milton Keynes institutions commemorate "extraordinary" Queen Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle aged 96.

A host of local politicians have mourned the passing of Britain’s longest serving monarch, while flags at Milton Keynes City Council premises will fly at half mast until further notice.

The Open University has released its tribute to the late Queen, who granted the institution its Royal Charter in 1969 and visited the venue with the Duke of Edinburgh in 1979.

The Queen in Milton Keynes in 1979

On her visit she was met by a crowd of 6,000 members of staff and their families and was given a tour of the campus by the then vice-chancellor, Lord Perry of Walton, visiting research laboratories and seeing demonstrations of the University’s specialist technology.

Professor Tim Blackman, vice-chancellor, said: “On behalf of The Open University, I wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.

“Her Majesty will be remembered as a figure of huge historical significance and one who has guided the country through the best and worst of times. All of us at The Open University, and beyond, owe her a huge debt for a lifetime of public service that has spanned so many significant moments and touched so many lives.

Sue Farrington Smith being given her MBE in 2017 by Queen Elizabeth II

“Her Majesty was a passionate advocate for the power of education, as can be seen through her support of schemes such as the Queen’s Anniversary Prize and various endeavours over the years. Her visit to our Milton Keynes Campus in 1979, on our 10th anniversary, played a significant part in the development of The Open University, helping to gain further credibility for what was then still an educational experiment.

“We at The Open University will join now the Royal Family, the nation and the world in mourning the loss of an extraordinary monarch.”

The chief executive of Milton Keynes-based charity, Brain Tumour Research, Sue Farrington Smith also paid her respects to Queen Elizabeth II.