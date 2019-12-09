More monkey business as tiny baby thought to be smaller in mass than the average banana is born at Woburn Safari Park

It's certainly a case of cuteness overload after this adorable tiny baby squirrel monkey was born at Woburn Safari Park.

Weighing in at less than 125 grams at birth, the new arrival is thought to have been smaller in mass than the average banana.

The newborn squirrel monkey sticks close to mum at Woburn Safari Park

As-yet unnamed and unsexed, the three-week old was born in the Foot Safari’s Monkey Business to experienced mother Bamboo, and the park’s new breeding male Carlos.

The squirrel monkeys section is currently closed for redevelopment - however, visitors can swing by the outside walkway to see the troop.

And a new habitat is currently being built for the troop and will open in time for February 2020’s half term week.

Animal keeper, Charlie Stirling, said: “We were really happy to see Bamboo had given birth to a healthy baby overnight and both are doing really well. Keepers take a hands-off approach to allow mother and baby to bond and we’re hoping to sex and name the baby in the coming weeks.”

Squirrel monkeys are very social animals and often other females in the large troop will take over babysitting duties and carry the youngsters on their backs.

Although still very small, the youngster will weigh up to 1kg once fully grown. For the first few months babies will feed from their mother’s milk before moving to solid such as vegetables and insects.