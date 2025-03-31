More people in Milton Keynes going financially insolvent
In 2024, 504 people across the city entered insolvency, an increase on 476 the year before.
An individual becomes insolvent when they are unable to pay off their debts, leaving them with a choice of declaring bankruptcy or taking on other measures to pay back debts.
Insolvencies last year in Milton Keynes were made up of 37 bankruptcies, 132 debt relief orders and 335 individual voluntary arrangements.
Overall, the area had a rate of 22 insolvencies per 10,000 adults.
Nationally, the rate of personal insolvencies was highest in the North East at 33 per 10,000 adults, while it was lowest in London at 15 per 10,000 adults.
UK-wide figures also showed the insolvency rate for women was higher than for men for the eleventh successive year.
In Milton Keynes this was also the case, with 24 insolvencies per 10,000 for women and 21 per 10,000 for men.
Grace Brownfield, head of influencing and communications at the Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs the National Debtline advice service, said: "With household budgets being stretched even further, we're seeing more people falling into difficulty and needing to access an insolvency option to deal with their debts.
"The consistently higher rate in the North East could indicate the impact of longstanding economic inequalities in the region such as historically lower wages, higher unemployment and a greater reliance on industries vulnerable to economic instability, all made more prevalent as the cost-of-living crisis continues."