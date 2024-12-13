Milton Keynes Market has announced that more stalls will be open by the weekend, in its latest update following a fire which devastated the attraction earlier this week.

The fire, which broke out just before 7.30pm on Tuesday (December 10) affected an area of 20 metres by 20 metres, with clear-up work still continuing.

Eleven appliances from Bucks Fire and Rescue attended the blaze, while Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.

More than half of stalls were back trading according to the Market’s latest update, posted at around 6pm last night, with a promise that more would be back in business today.

Some are trading in different positions to normal, while others are using temporary locations on sites that traditionally act as car parking spaces.

Sections of surrounding roads remain closed and are likely to do so for several weeks, to allow engineering inspections and other necessary tests to be completed.

This process will allow the extent of repairs needed to Secklow Gate Bridge and other infrastructure to be determined.

The Market says it will provide a further update early next week, and is in the meantime urging shoppers to support the stall holders that have managed to reopen.

Meanwhile, a fundraising page set up in the wake of the blaze continues to raise money to support traders in need.

The page set up by Neil’s Fabrics, which trades at the Market, is aiming to raise £10,000, and at the time of writing has reached £805.