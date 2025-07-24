More support pledged for 200 grassroots sports clubs in Milton Keynes

A new Sports Strategy from the city council has pledged support for every grassroots sporting club in MK.

Councillors are this month preparing to approve the official strategy, which covers the next five years and is aimed at helping the clubs survive, engage with their local communities and inspire more people to get involved in sport.

Milton Keynes is home to more than 200 sports clubs, covering activities from football to athletics to mixed martial arts and everything in between.

The strategy 2025-2030 recognises the vital roles these clubs play in community life and sets out a plan to provide the support and resources they need to be thriving community hubs.

It has been shaped by feedback from local clubs, national governing bodies, town and parish councils and other groups. It focuses on encouraging participation and aligning local priorities with national goals to improve health and wellbeing across the city.

Milton Keynes has a proud sporting legacy, having produced stars such as England Lionesses Captain Leah Williamson and Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford. The new strategy aims to build on this success by inspiring more people to get involved in sport and helping clubs be more accessible to all. It also supports people of all ages and abilities who want to take part in sport for social, recreational and wellbeing reasons, ensuring everyone can benefit from being active.

By working closely with partners and delivering the strategy over a five-year period, the city council hopes to help grassroots clubs better respond to the challenges they face.

A decision to approve the strategy is set for next week.

Cabinet Member responsible for sports and leisure, Cllr Mick Legg, said: “Our grassroots and sports clubs play such an important role in our communities. This new strategy will help them grow stronger and create opportunities for people of all backgrounds to get involved. By listening to the people who run and use these clubs, we’re setting out a plan that supports the whole sporting community and paves the way for everyone to be active through sport.”

You can read the full Sports Strategy document here.