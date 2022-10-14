More than 1 in 5 families in Milton Keynes would suffer a real-terms cut to their income if the Government reneges on its commitment to raise benefits in line with inflation.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s analysis shows that tens of thousands of households across Milton Keynes on means tested benefits, 23% of the total, would see their income hit by hundreds of pounds if the Government makes a real-terms cut to benefits by raising them in line with earnings (6%) rather than inflation (10%).

It would amount to the biggest-ever real terms cut to benefits in a single year.

> More than 16,500 families receiving Universal Credit in MK would see their income effectively cut

> More than 33,000 families receiving Child Benefit in MK would see their income effectively cut.

Emily Darlington, Labour's Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Milton Keynes South, said: “The Conservative government made a clear promise to raise benefits in line with inflation. If they break that commitment, it will represent the biggest-ever real terms cut to benefits in a single year and condemn tens of thousands of families across Milton Keynes to even greater poverty and hardship.