More than 100 new Covid cases confirmed in Milton Keynes today
Figures are high for the second day runing
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 4:34 pm
Another 109 positive Covid cases have been confirmed throughout Milton Keynes today.
This is only slightly lower than yesterday's figure of 111 and brings the borough's infection rate up to 226.4 cases per 100,000 of the population.
However, this is still below the national average figure, which today stands at 256.2 cases per 100,000 people.
Nationally 32,548 people tested positive today and 33 deaths were recorded. None of these took place in MK, where five Covid patients are currently in hospital.