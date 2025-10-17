More than 1,000 homeless children in Milton Keynes are now living in temporary accommodation, according to Government figures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government shows 1,351 children in the city were homeless and living in temporary accommodation, as of the end of June.

This is a decrease of 1,566 a year earlier, a fall of 14 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, 172,420 children were homeless and living in temporary accommodation, a record high and an increase of eight per cent on the previous year.

More than 1,000 homeless children in Milton Keynes are now living in temporary accommodation, according to Government data

Across the country there were 132,410 homeless households in temporary accommodation at the end of June, including 84,240 with dependent children.

In Milton Keynes there were 956 households in this position, with 633 of them including children.

The figures were released to coincide with International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, observed on Friday October 17, which promotes dialogue and understanding between people living in poverty and their communities, as well as society at large.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of campaigns and policy at Shelter Mairi MacRae said the number of homeless children could now fill a city the size of Oxford, which has an estimated population of around 165,000.

"The Government must unfreeze local housing allowance in the Autumn Budget so that it covers at least the bottom third of local rents, to prevent more families from being caught in the rising tide of homelessness," MacRae said.

"In the long-term, the Government must set an ambitious national target for the number of social rent homes it wants to see delivered - we need 90,000 a year for 10 years to end homelessness for good."

Homelessness Minister Alison McGovern described the figures as "a harsh reminder that too many have been let down by the system meant to protect them".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGovern added: "We’re seeing signs of progress with the number of households with children in bed and breakfast accommodation continuing to decrease, and the number of households requiring homelessness support falling - but I know that’s not enough to fix years of failure.

"That is why we are digging deep to tackle the root causes, investing £1 billion in 2025-2026, including an additional £84 million to prevent homelessness this winter, building 1.5 million homes and £39 billion for the Social and Affordable Homes Programme, scrapping Section 21 evictions, and raising standards to ensure safe and secure housing for all."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.