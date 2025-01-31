Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 12,500 trees and plants are set to be added to parks across Milton Keynes, after The Parks Trust received its annual delivery, which featured more than 100 species.

The delivery, which arrived in 12 separate loads, ranges from small lonicera pileata, also known as box leaved honeysuckle, through to young giant redwoods.

The planting of the new trees and shrubs forms part of the trust’s long-term green space management programme, which includes replacing trees that are removed as part of tree thinning works.

The loads are being temporarily stored in 10 trenches, which measure 50 metres in length, with team members due to start planting them in the weeks and months to come.

Locations including The Poplar Plantation between Willen Lake and Ouzel Valley will be among those to receive new additions.

Direct works manager at The Parks Trust Justin Hobday said: “This is my first delivery season since joining the trust at the end of last year, and it’s been so exciting to see all these new plants arriving and ready to enhance the city’s landscapes.

“This is such a great effort from a clearly dedicated team!”

Established as a charity in 1992, The Parks Trust cares for more than 6,000 acres of green space across Milton Keynes, including river valleys, ancient woodlands, lakes, parks, and other landscaped areas that sit alongside the city’s grid road structure.

Since its formation, the trust has planted more than one million trees and shrubs across the city, and each year takes on the management of new green spaces and endowments from developers.