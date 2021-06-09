More than 160 new Covid cases in the past week in Milton Keynes

Another 27 new cases were recorded in Milton Keynes today, bringing the total to 161 over the past seven days.

The infection rate is now up to 45.3 cases per 100,000 people. This is, however, still below the national average of 49.2 cases per 100,000 people.

It is not known how many of the local cases were the Indian (Delta) strain. Government figures only go up until June 2, when there had been 59 recorded MK cases of this variant.

Nationally, there were 7,540 new cases today- the highest daily number since February. Six deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours..