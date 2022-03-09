More than 1,600 fines for littering issued since new wardens started patrolling Milton Keynes in January

Over 1,600 fines handed out to litterers since MK Council launched its litter warden scheme nine weeks ago.

The five new enforcement officers, who started in January, have the power to issue warnings and on-the-spot fines of up to £125 to offenders who drop rubbish.

Over 60 notices were issued on day one of the wardens patrolling the city, the council has revealed.

Cllr Lauren Townsend with the team of litter enforcement officers

Labour Councillor Lauren Townsend, Cabinet member for Public Realm, said: “We take a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to littering in Milton Keynes, and these fines show that. Nobody is above the law – if you litter in Milton Keynes, you can expect a fine.”

The council is cracking down on littering and fly-tipping across the borough. It has already fitted 73 new dual bins and 19 solar powered smart bins across the city, and installed CCTV in fly-tipping hotspots.

Same day booking at the tips, as well as the option to reschedule bookings, making it easier than ever to properly dispose of waste.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Paul Trendall, Cabinet member for Customer Services, said: “Littering is anti-social, dangerous and harmful to our local wildlife and environment. It is also a huge cost to the council, which spends around £3.5 million each year cleaning the borough.

"This money could be spent on other essential services if offenders took the simple step of not throwing their rubbish on the floor.