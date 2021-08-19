More than 170 houses in Milton Keynes have stood empty for more than TEN years, study shows

As homelessness figures rise once again, hundreds of homes in MK have been standing empty and unoccupied for up to 10 years.

A study, by Admiral insurance specialists, analysed government data and sent Freedom of Information requests to local councils all over the region.

Milton Keynes came out as the second worst area in the south east for the number of vacant homes.

Hundreds of homes in MK have been empty for long periods

Some 173 dwellings in the borough have been unoccupied for more than 10 years, while 317 have empty for between five and nine years.

And 387 more homes have been empty for between two and four years, the research found.

The total number of long-term unoccupied homes is 877 and their collective value is a massive £260,688,250.