More than 2,000 zombies will invade quiet town in Milton Keynes on Saturday night

More than 2,000 zombies are due to descend upon a quiet town in Milton Keynes on Saturday night, complete with blood, gore and groans.

The town's annual Zombie Pub Crawl for attracts more people every year who don costumes to raise money for charity.

This is the 13th annual pub crawl and this year the event is in aid of the official Brain Tumour charity.

Zombies are invited to gather at 7pm at the Fox and Hounds pub in Stony High Street.

They will then amble their way along the High Street, calling at The Cock, The Vaults/Bul Hotel, The Crown on Market Square, The White Horse and The George, where there will be a special outside Zombie Bar.

The pub crawl will finish in The Plough.

A spokesman said: "Remember to bring lots of blood, false limbs, chunks of rotting flesh etc.... The 2000 plus Zombies made an awesome effort with their costumes and role play last year so plenty more of that please!"