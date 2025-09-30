More than 250 volunteers care for Milton Keynes parks - and you could join them

More than 250 volunteers care for Milton Keynes parks, and The Parks Trust is on the lookout for more to join their team.

The charity looks after more than 6,000 acres of green space across the city, including river valleys, ancient woodlands, lakes, parks and landscaped areas along its grid roads.

Between the beginning of June and the end of August, the Parks Trust estimates its volunteers have clocked up 3,742 hours helping out.

This has been broken down into 958 hours for nature and biodiversity initiatives, 1,100 hours of park patrols, 948 hours leading health walks, 334 hours engaging visitors at park events, and 362 hours supporting outdoor learning sessions.

Elsewhere, the trust’s outdoor learning team welcomed thousands of visitors to 15 open mornings at Howe Park Wood, ran 45 craft and bug hunting sessions, and walked around 6,500 miles leading Milton Keynes health walks.

The charity recently published a video during which volunteers spoke about some of their highlights from their time helping out, which included working with children and running bat walks.

Recreation and volunteer engagement coordinator at the trust David Lewis said: “Our volunteers’ dedication over the summer (and throughout the year) is nothing short of inspiring - from supporting nature and biodiversity to helping thousands of Milton Keynes residents connect with the great outdoors.

“We’re incredibly grateful not only for every hour they’ve given to Milton Keynes’ parks, but for doing so with so much passion.”

Parks Trust volunteers have walked around 6,500 miles leading health walks across the city over the last few months

You can find out more about volunteering opportunities available by visiting The Parks Trust website.

