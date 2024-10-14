A property in Aspley Guise was significantly damaged by fire after a blaze broke out on Saturday evening

A property in Aspley Guise has been left significantly damaged in a fire on Saturday evening.

More than 30 firefighters and 10 appliances were called to the blaze, at a home in The Avenue.

Nobody was in the property at the time of the incident, which started in the roof of a three-storey house at around 6.30pm, before spreading rapidly.

Crews deployed a number of firefighting tactics, using hose reels and jets, to bring the fire under control and extinguish it.

Fire crews remained at the scene until the early hours of Sunday morning following the blaze at a property in Aspley Guise

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Group Commander Lee Slipanczewski said: “Crews worked tirelessly throughout the night to extinguish the fire and protect neighbouring properties. Luckily, no one was in the property at the time.”

In the early hours of Sunday morning the incident was scaled down with just two crews remaining on scene at 6am to check for hotspots and dampen down areas.

A multi-agency fire investigation will now take place to determine the cause of the blaze.