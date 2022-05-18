More than 30 restaurants and takeaways given new food hygiene ratings in Milton Keynes

Thirty of them have received the top rating of 5, which means their hygiene standards are "very good”.

Just one received a lower rating. This was Antep Kitchen in Stratford Road, Wolverton, which was rated as 3 – meaning hygiene standards are “generally satisfactory” – on April 6.

The premises receiving a rating of 5 are:

Food hygiene ratings

• Costa Coffee at Unit C Central Retail Park, Patriot Drive, Rooksley, rated on May 12

• Bletchley Leisure Centre at Princes Way, Bletchley, rated on May 9

• McDonalds Restaurant at 41 Winchester Circle, Kingston, rated on May 9

• Dee Dees Customer Cafe (The Range) at The Range Grafton Court, Snowdon Drive, Winterhill, rated on May 4

• Ora Cafe at Unit 312 Milton Keynes Business Centre, Hayley Court, rated on April 29

• Nando's at Queens Court, Midsummer Arcade, Central Milton Keynes, rated on April 28

• Revolucion De Cuba at 21 Savoy Crescent, Central Milton Keynes, rated on April 28

• Alban Hill Nursery at High Street To A509, Sherington, rated on April 26

• Costa Coffee at 35-37 High Street, Stony Stratford, rated on April 26

• Miller & Carter Steakhouse at Unit 1 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, rated on April 26

• MK Christian Foundation at The Square, Wolverton, rated on April 26

• Nando's at Unit 27 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Wagamama at Unit 18a Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, rated on April 26

• Dough&Co Milton Keynes Limited at 48 Winchester Circle, Kingston, rated on April 25

• Munchies (Go Catering) at Selco Builders Merchants, Denbigh Road, Bletchley, rated on April 25

• Granary Tea Room at Milton Keynes Museum, Mcconnell Drive, Wolverton, rated on April 22

• Costa Coffee at 33-34 Winchester Circle, Kingston, rated on April 21

• Murati's at 26a Market Place, Olney, rated on April 19

• McDonalds Restaurant at Stratford Road, Wolverton, rated on April 7

• Costa Coffee at 1 Babbage Gate, Oakgrove, rated on April 5

• Woughton on the Green Pavilion at The Pavilion, Newport Road, Woughton On The Green, rated on March 18

• The North Western Hotel at 11 Stratford Road, Wolverton, rated on May 3

• Brewhouse and Kitchen Milton Keynes at 7 Savoy Crescent, Central Milton Keynes, rated on April 28

• Moon Under Water at Unit 10 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, rated on April 26

• Sunats Kebabs at 169 Queensway, Bletchley, rated on May 11

• Pizza Hut at 10 Duckworth Court, Oldbrook, rated on May 9

• Eagle Pizza at 2a Benbow Court, Shenley Church End, rated on May 4

• New Lin Wah at 30 St James Street, New Bradwell, rated on April 28

• Istanbul Kebabs at 48 High Street, New Bradwell, rated on April 25