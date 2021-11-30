More than 9,000 cinema trips, activity days and fun sessions for all children on free school meals in Milton Keynes this Christmas

MK Council has launched its Winter Activities and Food programme for children receiving free school meals over the Christmas holidays.

The council has created more than 9,000 fully funded winter activity sessions for children and young people.

They are exclusively available to children, young people and their families who are in receipt of benefit-related free school meals.

A jam-packed programme of fun has been organised for children on free school meals in Milton Keynes

.Between 20 – 24 December, a huge range of indoor and outside activities have been organised. These include Santa visits, cookery, climbing, football, film making and even ninja clubs.

The full winter activity programme, developed and funded by Milton Keynes Council, is now available to view online here. Eligible families simply need to browse the online programme and contact providers directly to make a booking.

Most of the activities take place within four hour sessions and include nutritious, healthy meals unless stated on the programme. All providers will be able to cater their events for those with special educational needs and disability.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “The winter period can be a really tough time for many families. We hope this bumper package of activities will help some of our young people to get the most from their time away from school – perhaps to try something new or just to socialise in a fun environment. Please help us to spread the word and encourage any friends and family who may be eligible to check out our programme.”

Cabinet Member for Children and Families, Cllr Zoe Nolan with climbing instructors at Caldecotte Xperience – a provider on the winter activity programme

Milton Keynes Council is working with 26 local clubs, schools, charities and organisations to provide these activities alongside its own provision via Children and Family Centres and MKC Music Hub.